Tourism shall make a quick recovery once the Pandemic is over says Arijit Dutta

Eco adventure entrepreneur and Managing Director of Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd, Arijit Dutta was hopeful of a steady recovery from the losses suffered due to the pandemic COVID 19.

He says, A recent study by the World Economic Forum talks about close to 90% of the world’s population now lives in countries with travel restrictions for the first time in history of mankind. Airlines, travel companies and the tourism sector as a whole are among the most affected businesses. An estimated 25 million aviation jobs and 100 million travel and tourism jobs are at risk globally and in India he expected, an estimated loss of Rs.125 trillion in 2020 which is about 40% decline in revenue from 2019 in all the verticals of the tourism sector from various reports that he has accessed so far.

Arijit Dutta, owner of two of India’s premiere eco-adventure resorts at Temi Tea Gardens , South Sikkim and Baghmundi, Purulia, Bengal, is hopeful that the tourism industry shall be on its feet soon but anything between five and seven years’ worth of industry growth will potentially be lost.

Expressing positive intent he says, “We will travel again, but it will not be the same. Even as and when International as well as Inter States borders reopen, travellers must trust that boarding a plane, train or a bus is safe. New health safety protocols shall be in place and they are yet to be processed. The safe and secured use of digital identity and biometrics shall restore trust while also ensuring a smooth travel experience. Cooperation among stakeholders is the key to such usage. “

Arijit Dutta says, ” travel is about mental and physical wellness and sooner people start packing their bags for a safe travel experience the better for the world to recover from the Pandemic experience.”