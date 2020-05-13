Thu. May 14th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Tourism shall make a quick recovery once the Pandemic is over says Arijit Dutta

2 min read

Eco adventure entrepreneur and Managing Director of Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd,  Arijit Dutta was hopeful of a steady recovery from the losses suffered due to the pandemic COVID 19.

He says, A recent study by the World Economic Forum talks about close to 90% of the world’s population now lives in countries with travel restrictions for  the first time in history of mankind.  Airlines, travel companies and the tourism sector as a whole are among the most affected businesses. An estimated 25 million aviation jobs and 100 million travel and tourism jobs are at risk globally and in India he expected, an estimated loss of Rs.125 trillion in 2020 which is about 40% decline in revenue from 2019 in all the verticals of the tourism sector from various reports that he has accessed so far.

Arijit  Dutta, owner of two of India’s premiere eco-adventure resorts at Temi Tea Gardens , South Sikkim and Baghmundi, Purulia, Bengal, is hopeful that the tourism industry shall be on its feet soon but anything between five and seven years’ worth of industry growth will potentially be lost.

Expressing positive intent he says, “We will travel again, but it will not be the same. Even as and when International as well as Inter States borders reopen, travellers must trust that boarding a plane, train or a bus is safe. New health safety protocols shall be in place and they are yet to be processed. The safe and secured use of digital identity and biometrics shall restore trust while also ensuring a smooth travel experience. Cooperation among stakeholders is the key to such usage. “

Arijit Dutta says, ” travel is about mental and physical wellness and sooner people start packing their bags for a safe travel experience the better for the world to recover from the Pandemic experience.”

More Stories

2 min read

Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

1 min read

Future of Kolkata Durgapujo 2020

2 min read

Wrangler® Launches First-Ever Indigood™ Collection Using Foam-Dye Technology and Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Animal Planet’s new documentary ‘The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals’ looks at the effects of corona virus on animals

1 min read

Future of Kolkata Durgapujo 2020

2 min read

Wrangler® Launches First-Ever Indigood™ Collection Using Foam-Dye Technology and Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

2 min read

ITC expands Aashirvaad Svasti fresh dairy portfolio with launch of Lassi in Kolkata

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »