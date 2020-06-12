Toyota announces special financing, buy backs and other offers for June 2020

Apart from announcing Special Service Schemes for servicing a Toyota vehicle earlier this week, TKM today shared details of finance schemes available for new car purchase for the month of June 2020. As a special offer, all Toyota BS6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for upto 90 days on all purchase made this month. Additionally, the company has also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models.

TKM has also closely worked with its finance partners to offer payment relief plans to aspiring customers. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lac for first 6 months, across Toyota

