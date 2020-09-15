Toyota announces unique Respect Package celebrating the overwhelming response received for the Urban Cruiser

Following the overwhelming response from customers to the ‘opening of bookings’ for the soon-to-be-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced a ‘Respect Package’ as an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-book the Urban Cruiser. Aligned with the overall theme for the upcoming Urban Cruiser, the Respect Package is crafted in-line with Toyotas Customer-First philosophy and is initiated keeping in mind the trust & faith our loyal customers have placed on the brand.

As a special gesture towards customers who have shown their faith in Toyota products and have booked the Urban Cruiser before the official launch of the product (before seeing the vehicle or the price), will enjoy a no-cost periodic maintenance for up to 2 years*. Over the years, customers have bestowed their trust in Brand Toyota and this gratitude program aims to respect their faith in the brand.