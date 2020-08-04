Toyota Forays into the Compact SUV Segment with its youngest SUV Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its much awaited entry into the compact SUV segment in India with the all new Toyota Urban Cruiser- Toyotas youngest SUV. A unique offering from Toyota in India, the new Urban Cruiser exudes an Urban Standout Appeal for those who love to Travel in Style.

The Urban Cruiser would endear itself to the discerning customers who are seeking more from a compact SUV. The company will launch the compact SUV in its India line-up during the festive season to cater to the growing demand for compact SUVs in India.