Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces innovative finance schemes for the month of July
Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced special finance offers and schemes to its customers in India.  Aimed at easing purchase decisions, the wide array of special benefits range from unique buy-backs offers to some of the lowest EMIs. The new deal includes, a unique assured buy back offer of 55% on the Yaris and Glanza. In addition, the company has also launched several other notable schemes like a low EMI scheme of Rs. 9999 for Innova Crysta and an EMI deferment of three months across all Toyota models in the country to keep customer’s financial planning stable. 

