Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Special Service Offerings

In its pursuit to provide the best customer experience based on the changing needs and customer expectations, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the introduction of two new service offerings to ensure convenience and ease- Flexible EMI Option & Toyota Official Whatsapp. The newly announced, flexible EMI option is aimed at assisting customers in realizing their car buying aspirations and in up keeping the car maintenance. In addition, the new Toyota Official WhatsApp communication will enable seamless interfaces with the customers.

Under the latest payment option, customers can own a Toyota vehicle or service it with flexible options to convert the payment into EMI of 3/6/9 months and so on. This payment scheme comes with attractive benefits like low rate of interest and in some cases 100 per cent processing fee waiver.

