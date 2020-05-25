Toyota Kirloskar Motor to Resume Production Starting 26 May

After weeks of the nationwide lockdown and partial lifting of restrictions across

the country, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the restarting of its production in its

manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Bangalore. The production will resume from May 26, 2020 in a phased

manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the State and the Central Governments. The

Company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up

operations. More than 290 Toyota dealerships in the country are partially operational and close to 230

Toyota service outlets are also operational nationally, providing services by prioritizing domains like

spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started.

Sharing his thoughts on the production recommencement, Mr. Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing

Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations

of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer

partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations.

While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing

to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its

surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of

utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost. As you are aware, we

have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have be rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’

to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to

minimize the number of employees at the work place, most of our office employees will still continue to

work from home for some more time.

As a part of our recommencement approach, we have also introduced various safety initiatives at our

dealerships, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our dealer staff, who are at the frontline as

well as our customers. Additionally, we have started operating our service outlets so as to be able to

support our customers with any of their service and spare parts requirements. Toyota Kirloskar Motor

places highest priority to the safety and well-being of its stakeholders by adopting the ‘Safety and

Health First’ approach, and has taken every necessary precaution before restarting operations.”

