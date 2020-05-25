Toyota Kirloskar Motor to Resume Production Starting 26 May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to Resume Production Starting 26 May2 min read
After weeks of the nationwide lockdown and partial lifting of restrictions across
the country, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the restarting of its production in its
manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Bangalore. The production will resume from May 26, 2020 in a phased
manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the State and the Central Governments. The
Company officials are closely monitoring and evaluating the situation to gradually ramp up
operations. More than 290 Toyota dealerships in the country are partially operational and close to 230
Toyota service outlets are also operational nationally, providing services by prioritizing domains like
spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities have already started.
Sharing his thoughts on the production recommencement, Mr. Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing
Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thankful to the Government for resuming operations
of industries. We would also like to express our heartiest gratitude towards our supplier and dealer
partners, as well as our trusted employees who have worked very hard to help us resume operations.
While restarting operations we have deliberately been very circumspect to take some more time, owing
to the fact that we wanted to take extra precautions so as to ensure that both the workplace and its
surrounding are safe for us to resume work. The physical and mental well-being of our employees is of
utmost importance to us and we do not want to jeopardize the same at any cost. As you are aware, we
have come up with a revised set of guidelines to work by and we have be rerunning the ‘Restart Manual’
to ensure successful implementation of the same, before our workforce resumes office. In order to
minimize the number of employees at the work place, most of our office employees will still continue to
work from home for some more time.
As a part of our recommencement approach, we have also introduced various safety initiatives at our
dealerships, keeping in mind the safety and well-being of our dealer staff, who are at the frontline as
well as our customers. Additionally, we have started operating our service outlets so as to be able to
support our customers with any of their service and spare parts requirements. Toyota Kirloskar Motor
places highest priority to the safety and well-being of its stakeholders by adopting the ‘Safety and
Health First’ approach, and has taken every necessary precaution before restarting operations.”