Toyota Launches Sporty New Fortuner TRD Limited Edition

The Fortuner needs no introduction and to celebrate the success of this icon,Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today launched the Limited Edition of the Sporty New Fortuner TRD in the Indian market.TKM has leveraged the heritage of Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to bring a sporty appeal to the Fortuner TRD.The Limited Edition is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 Automatic Transmission (diesel) variants in dual-tone stylish exterior, stunning dual-tone dashboard and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels. Bookings are open from today across the Toyota dealerships in the country.