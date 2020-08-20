Navigation
Toyota opens bookings for Urban Cruiser in India from 22 August
Toyota opens bookings for Urban Cruiser in India from 22 August

 To aid customers plan their festive season car purchase, ToyotaKirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced ‘bookings open’ for its much-awaited compact SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, beginning 22nd August 2020. The Urban Cruiser which is the youngest urban SUV from Toyota in India, is built for today’s young achievers who have earned respect for their achievements & bold choices in life & who aspire to own a Toyota SUV at a young age.

The latest offering from Toyota is equipped with a new & powerful, yet fuel efficient ‘K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder Petrol Engine’, to deliver superior driving experience. The Urban Cruiser will be available in both Manual & Automatic Transmissions (AT) and all AT variants will be equipped with an advanced Li-Ion battery with an ISG- Integrated Starter Generator (Torque assist, regenerative braking & idle start stop).  

