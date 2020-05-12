Toyota partially resumes Retail & After-Sales Operations

After weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to complete shutdown of

manufacturing and retail units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the partial resumption of Dealer and

After Sales operations. Closely adhering to the advisory issued by the Central and State Governments,

the company announced the partial reopening of 171 dealership outlets, which are now functional.

Close to 146 service outlets of Toyota are also operational nationally, providing its world-class services

by prioritizing domains like spare parts supply in response to the market needs where service activities

have already started.



Guided by the sole objective of securing health and safety of all its stakeholders and in line with

protocols laid down by Government, all dealerships will practice stringent social distancing with Govt.

prescribed percentage of the workforce at a given point. The company will also continue to closely

review the developments in each region and will take necessary steps basis the eventualities that may

arise in the future.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, TKM said, “We are grateful to

the Government for its cautious and well calculated decisions. While the lockdown was a necessary step

to counter the virus spread and curb the consequences triggered by the pandemic, it is paramount to

reignite confidence among customers, and stakeholders and boost their morale, during these difficult

times. As we gradually recommence operations, we are ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our

stakeholders while simultaneously safeguarding business continuity.



Keeping in mind the directives prescribed by the Govt. as well as the resumption challenges, we have

devised certain restart guidelines which will further guide our partners and the industry through the

‘new normal’, adjusting to the new norms and the changes brought along with this crisis. We look

forward to working with our partners to cater to the needs of our customers, while supporting the

Government in this fight against this global pandemic.”

Similarly, TKM understands that close to 75% of its suppliers have received a nod from the Government

to recommence operations, while the remainder are expected to receive the necessary permission soon.



Also, following the directive issued by the Government, TKM started preparatory operations at the

plant beginning 5 th May, 2020. These preparatory operations are conducted to provide the workforce

with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply. The

company has also developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all

areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training the members on these

renewed guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. The operations at the

TKM plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of ‘social

distancing’ and sanitization.

Click on the enclosed link for a video message from Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura –

https://youtu.be/TXg3d6k-_Ok

