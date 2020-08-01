Navigation
Toyota sells 5386 units in the month of July 2020; register 40% growth in wholesales
Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced that the company sold a total of 5386 units in the month of July 2020, thereby registering a 40% growth in wholesales when compared to June 2020. The company had clocked a total of 3866 units in the first month post unlock in June. For reference, the company had sold a total of 10,423 units in the domestic market in July 2019 and had exported 868 units of the Etios as well.  The company also announced its foray into the very dynamic compact SUV segment this festive season along with its upcoming compact SUV. As customers have more to look forward to, from the brand, TKM has further ramped up production at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka.

