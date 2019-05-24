“Travel Tales: Bengal on Wheels” by Reetwika Banerjee
Renowned author & international record-holder Reetwika Banerjee had lit up ‘Literoma Carnival’- a Literary Talent Show with the launch of her innovative trip diary titled “Travel Tales: Bengal on Wheels”.
The gala ceremony took place on 12th May evening at a posh boutique hotel in Kolkata.
“Travel Tales: Bengal on Wheels” by Reetwika Banerjee comprises of twenty off-beat destinations across different districts of West Bengal talking about their forgotten past, local folk-lores, unknown legends, heritage and haunted stories surrounding these unpopular places.
Appealing photographs of those edifices taken by the author herself adds the perfect blend to let readers enjoy a visual expedition. The book cover of a century old incomplete mosque speaks a lot about the intriguing contents of the book.
The city girl has dedicated her first trip diary to the Mother of Bengal, our honourable Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Bandyopadhyay.