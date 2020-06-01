Tree Plantation at MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has taken up a vegetation project at its lush green Haringhata Campus. The project is planned by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Saikat Maitra, in order to utilize the vast land area in the campus.

Under this project, the University has decided increase the plantations portion by planting more trees. Accordingly, in the unused land at the backyard of the Guest House 200 papaya trees have been planted by the gardeners of the University. The land was prepared beforehand for planting trees under the supervision of Assistant Registrar of the University Mr. Anup Kumar Mukherjee.

These are hybrid varieties of papaya plant and will produce larger quantities, compared to the traditional variety. The farmers and gardeners are entrusted with the task of upkeeping and maintaining the orchard.