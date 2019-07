Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), oldest and one of the biggest travel trade show networks in India kick started the 30th edition of TTF Kolkata on July 12. TTF Kolkata will be held until July 14, 2019 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and Khudiram Anushilan Kendra with 440 exhibitors, including pavilions of various national tourism boards and state tourism boards. Participants from 14 countries and 25 Indian states are joining the show this year.

