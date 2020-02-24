TTF Summer A Houseful Show

The second edition of TTF Summer in Kolkata is completely sold out. The houseful show opens its doors from February 21 to 23 at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Netaji Indoor Stadium Complex.

TTF Summer was launched last year by the organisers of TTF – India’s oldest and largest travel trade show network. It is focussed on catering to the tourists planning summer holidays travel. In its second year itself, it has grown by 25% and is a fully packed show.

Over 100 exhibitors are participating in this edition of TTF Summer. Jammu & Kashmir is the Partner State and Tripura is the Feature State.

Switzerland and UAE are being represented at the show by Destination Management Companies (DMCs), travel operators and hotel brands.

The Indian states and union territories being represented at the show include Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Holiday Partner for the three-day-long TTF Summer in Kolkata is MakeMyTrip.

Featured exhibitors at TTF Summer include Swiss Tours, SOTC, Thomas Cook, Vayu Seva, Spiceland Holidays, Vivada Cruises, Sailani, Voyagers Club Tours, Alps, Rezlive, Dolphin Travels, Home Away Tours & Treks, Zenith Holidays, The RBI Museum, Raviz Hotels & Resorts, Trip To Temples, CTIA Holidays, Hotel Downtown, The Terraces, The Sana Beach, Kesavi Tours & Travels, Cardinal Hotels & Resorts, Overland Escape, Say Rooms, Shakuntala Village & Resorts.

Many other any travel agents and tour operators, hotels, resorts, theme parks, destinations, airlines, transport and travel service providers are participating in the show.

TTF Summer is supported by Incredible India, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Travel Agents Association of Bengal (TAAB), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Hoteliers & Travelers (TAHAT), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), SKAL INTERNATIONAL, Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA) and Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

With an expected footfall of 5000+ general visitors and 1500+ travel trade visitors, TTF Summer Kolkata is all set to repeat its successful showcase.

The show is open for all on all three days from 11 am to 7 pm.

TTF before the Puja holiday season is a household name in the city, visited by thousands of travellers and the travel trade with equal zeal. TTF Summer edition is more consumers centric, with all three days open for travellers. It is aimed at catering to the summer holiday travel market which is as big.

The TTF branded regional shows are held in eight of India’s largest cities, with the aim of providing an opening into lucrative regional markets. It is India’s largest travel trade show network. TTF Kolkata, a couple of months ahead of Puja holidays, was started in 1989 and is a household name in the city.

