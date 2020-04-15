Turnitin makes available access of three industry-leading SaaS applications to support Online Teaching and Remote Assessment Workflows amid lockdown due to Covid-19

Turnitin, a leading global provider of education technology solutions for academic & research integrity and remote online assessment, has made available access to Gradescope, Feedback Studio and Turnitin SimCheck to enable higher education institutions across South Asia to manage the disruption caused to their academic programmes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

❒ Gradescope

Gradescope is a cutting-edge online assessment platform which leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to streamline the tedious parts of grading paper-based, digital and code assignments while providing analytics & insights into how students are doing. Instructors can grade homework, bubble sheets and even programming projects on the same platform

❒ Feedback Studio is used by over 40 million end-users in more than 15,000 institutions worldwide, including 80 of the top 100 universities globally. It facilitates remote assessment of written assignments/project papers using Grademark for personalized & actionable feedback to students with drag-and-drop QuickMarks, online text & voice comments and automatic grammar checking. Faculty & students can also check these papers for similarity with the most trusted & reliable plagiarism checking solution under-the-hood

❒ Turnitin SimCheck

A simple web application with an efficient submission & file management process for checking internet based similarity in UG & PG admission applications, all with a simple user administration workflow and intuitive Similarity Report.

Mr. Ashim Sachdeva, Regional Vice President & Head of South Asia, TurnitIndia, said, “

“In these unprecedented times brought on by COVID-19, Turnitin’s Board and global leadership led by Chris Caren CEO are fully committed to supporting education institutions worldwide throughout the crisis.

Turnitin has had the privilege of working closely with Secondary Education, Higher Education and Research institutions across the world, including the South Asian countries, for several years. To further support our existing higher education customers in their efforts to ensure continuity of learning programs through remote online assessment, we are making available access of our industry-leading web applications, Gradescope, Feedback Studio and SimCheck for Admissions, for all higher education institutions in South Asia during this huge disruption. We are equally ready to support other higher education institutions as well.”

About Turnitin LLC

Turnitin’s proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications promote student & author authenticity, streamline grading & feedback, and improve outcomes across educational levels & research content publishing. Turnitin leverages cutting-edge technology – machine learning, computer vision, and advanced artificial intelligence to enable instructors to provide real-time feedback for students, to streamline grading for teachers across multiple disciplines and to check for text similarity and authorship in student assignments, academic & research articles.