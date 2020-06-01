TVS EUROGRIP announces Group Personal Accident Insurance for its Distributor Sales Representatives

TVS Srichakra Limited, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler Tyre Company, has announcedGroup Personal Accident Insurancefor all their Distributor Sales Representatives (DSRs) across India. The policy enables the Distributor Sales Representatives to avail a personal accident cover of up to One Lakh rupees and hospitalization expenses of up to Fifty Thousand rupees in case of medical emergencies.

TVS Eurogrip has had a long standing and successful relationship with all its distributors and their sales representatives. DSRs are always on the move, due to the nature of their job. They travel to cover the market extensively and this puts them at a higher risk with respect to road mishaps. With this initiative the company renews its commitment to care for the health and well-being of its DSRs.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “As an organization, we have always believed in a people first approach to business. The same applies to the sales ecosystem that supports us; our distributors and their sales teams as well. The Group Personal Accident Insuranceis one of the many steps introduced by the company as a goodwill gesture towards the employees of its distribution partners. DSRs are our invaluable assets and we are fully committed to safeguard their interests.”

Mr. Rajan Gupta, Samaleswari Tyres – Odisha – distribution partners of TVS Eurogrip comments on the initiative, “I thank TVS Eurogrip for their kind and thoughtful gesture towards our salesmen. A business grows on the basis of strong relationships and the TVS Eurogrip team provides unwavering support to us.”