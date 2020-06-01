Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

TVS EUROGRIP announces Group Personal Accident Insurance for its Distributor Sales Representatives

2 min read

TVS Srichakra Limited, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler Tyre Company, has announcedGroup Personal Accident Insurancefor all their Distributor Sales Representatives (DSRs) across India. The policy enables the Distributor Sales Representatives to avail a personal accident cover of up to One Lakh rupees and hospitalization expenses of up to Fifty Thousand rupees in case of medical emergencies.

TVS Eurogrip has had a long standing and successful relationship with all its distributors and their sales representatives. DSRs are always on the move, due to the nature of their job. They travel to cover the market extensively and this puts them at a higher risk with respect to road mishaps. With this initiative the company renews its commitment to care for the health and well-being of its DSRs.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “As an organization, we have always believed in a people first approach to business. The same applies to the sales ecosystem that supports us; our distributors and their sales teams as well. The Group Personal Accident Insuranceis one of the many steps introduced by the company as a goodwill gesture towards the employees of its distribution partners. DSRs are our invaluable assets and we are fully committed to safeguard their interests.”

Mr. Rajan Gupta, Samaleswari Tyres – Odisha – distribution partners of TVS Eurogrip comments on the initiative, “I thank TVS Eurogrip for their kind and thoughtful gesture towards our salesmen. A business grows on the basis of strong relationships and the TVS Eurogrip team provides unwavering support to us.”

More Stories

3 min read

Celina Jaitly breaks down, while talking about Season’s Greetings!

1 min read

Tree Plantation at MAKAUT

3 min read

Aadhar Housing Finance Launches Covid Warriors Griha Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

TVS EUROGRIP announces Group Personal Accident Insurance for its Distributor Sales Representatives

3 min read

Celina Jaitly breaks down, while talking about Season’s Greetings!

1 min read

Tree Plantation at MAKAUT

3 min read

Aadhar Housing Finance Launches Covid Warriors Griha Loans

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |