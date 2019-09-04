TVS Srichakra Ltd Launches Brand TVS Eurogrip: Aimed At Millennials

TVS Srichakra Limited, the leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre company, today announced the launch of the brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’ targeted at meeting the needs of the millennial customer. TVS Eurogrip is born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms. As part of its evolution and to associate itself with youthfulness and high performance, TVS Eurogrip is designed with global expertise, made in India and sold across the globe.

Mr. P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “India will remain a promising market for two wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.”

The company believes that the introduction of TVS Eurogrip will fuel its growth aspirations and carve a specialist positioning that will help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement market.

Commenting on the new brand launch Mr. P. Srinivasavaradhan, President, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “For over 3 decades now, we have established ourselves as a leading global brand in the two-wheeler tyre category. We have always understood customers’ needs, their aspirations and dreams, and have provided them with products that enrich their riding experience. TVS Eurogrip has all the elements the new age rider is looking for – design, superior quality, high performance and is backed by the rich heritage and trust of TVS.”

R&D and Technology Focus

Over the years, TVS Srichakra Limited has been expanding its footprint and outperforming itself by adopting cutting-edge technology driven by state-of-the-art research and development with experts in India and overseas. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, we are launching a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include industry leading zero-degree steel belted radial tyres. These extreme performance tyres provide unmatched stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds upto 270kmph.

TVS Eurogrip

Commenting on the launch Mr. P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “The two-wheeler tyre space is seeing a rise in adventure seekers and recreational riders, for whom, joy of riding has become a way of life. The rider today wants to live every moment to the fullest, impress his peers, and go beyond the normal. TVS Eurogrip’s brand idea of ‘Outlive, Outperform & Outdo’ is based on this insight. As specialists in the bike tyre domain, we are geared up to lead our customers into the future of riding, with our range of technologically advanced and high performance TVS Eurogrip tyres”.

TVS Eurogrip identity brings alive the essence of the brand. It is a sporty, vibrant and youthful visual identity that connotes innovation, superior quality and high performance.

