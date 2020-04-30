Fri. May 1st, 2020

Twitter brings fans closer to their favourite hockey players with #AskTeamIndia and behind-the-scenes action

Sports and socialising go hand in hand so how is it faring during this time of social distancing? Hockey India (@ HYPERLINK “https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia“TheHockeyIndia) takes you behind-the-scenes on Twitter with live Q&A and a rare peep into the day of players amid COVID-19.

As the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic, all the major sporting events in India and across the globe have either been postponed or cancelled including 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which the Indian hockey fans had been eagerly awaiting. While there is no live on-field action, Hockey India (@ HYPERLINK “https://twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia“TheHockeyIndia) took to Twitter to engage with fans of the game and bring the players from both the men’s and women’s national teams to answer questions from passionate followers of the sport. This unique, open and real-time action harnessed the positive power of Twitter in the form of real-time engagement.

