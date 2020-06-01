Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

Ugesh Sarcar Associates with BookMyShow to Announce “THE ESP EXPERIENCE”

Ugesh Sarcar, an internationally acclaimed performer now associates with BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination to treat the audience with a first-of-its-kind virtual, completely immersive and interactive psychic experience. The ESP Experience with Ugesh Sarcar promises a purely psychic experience and is all set to stream live through a Zoom Webinar on 30th and 31st May 2020 at 9:00pm IST

This event guarantees 110 minutes of totally surreal experiences, like feeling someone else’s pulse on your fingertips through the virtual screen, as if you were touching them physically, reading the mind of a stranger on screen and so much more, that will open up your mind to the universe of possibilities which you always knew existed, but never had the opportunity to explore. It is crafted to introduce you to the mystical world that surrounds us all, opening a doorway into the next phase of evolution.

Tickets to The ESP Experience will be available exclusively on BookMyShow at INR 2,360/- Inclusive of GST:

