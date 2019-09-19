UK’s celebrated bakery, Millie’s enters Kolkata Market

UK’s favorite bakery brand, Millie’s marks its entry in Kolkata Market. The brand announced the opening of its three outlets in the city, two in Salt Lake and one at the Quest Mall, City Centre respectively. The outlet was inaugurated by underprivileged children from NGO HOPE Foundation. Millie’s, one of the brands owned by SSP Group entered Indian market with the help of World Iconic Brands, a specialist franchise development company in 2018.

Following the brand Moto of “Spreading Happiness”, Millie’s organized a special day at their outlet for NGO Children, where kids were engaged with some fun activities like Cookie icing competition, product tasting and winning exciting prizes.

On the launch, Franchise Owner, Soumyadeep Bose said, “I am very excited to share Millie’s with Kolkata. Our city is a city of joy; “Kolkattans” have a lot of affinity towards sweets and is known as a bakery lover place. With Millie’s, we are bringing in a legacy of an English Café which serves freshly baked products; aroma of cookies being baked at the store will entice any sweet lover. We will be cup cakes, cakes, giant cookies, pizza, sandwiches, milkshakes, macaroons, chocolate and many more with a modern twist, not only at our stores but to our customer’s doorsteps too. We are currently available on all the major delivery platforms, and gradually we will have our own delivery system. We take pride in quality of all our ingredients. We only bake with the best natural and quality ingredients. We are excited to spread happiness and love around Kolkata. I was very familiar with the brand so it was a great opportunity for me to introduce the brand to Kolkata when WIB proposed brand expansion”.

Gaurav Marya, Chairman, WIB said, “We are very delighted to be launching Millie’s in Kolkata as it is one of the most important markets for us. Kolkata still has significant impact of colonial times on its culture and have been a lot more open in terms of accepting and giving opportunities to International brands as compared to any other market; however, retail segment here is being dominated by local players. We have been receiving over whelming response in all the markets we have entered so far,

We are sure that brand like Millie’s having English heritage attached to it, will definitely be welcomed with open heart by Kolkata. Customizing to the taste of Kolkata, we have set up a full-fledged in-house production facility, which is currently not available in any other city. Everything you see here is made and baked in house, at our own kitchen which is called “The Hub” and distributed to other two stores as well. We plan to open 75-100 outlets PAN India, with a strong focus on eastern states as well.

This sector is already the largest retail consumption category in India, accounting for approximately around 31% of the country’s consumption basket, Market size in India for food and beverages industry is forecasted to amount approx. 46 billion dollars until 2020.In India, the brand is being endorsed by Actress Parineeti Chopra.

