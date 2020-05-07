Thu. May 7th, 2020

UNDERTAKER®: THE LAST RIDE TO PREMIERE ON WWE NETWORK

Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE®’s new five-episode limited series event will begin streaming on WWE Network this Sunday, May 10 at approximately 10 pm ET (7:30 am IST) immediately following the Money In The Bank® pay-per-view. The highly-anticipated documentary series gives viewers an unprecedented look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary Undertaker, as he prepares for the final chapters of his storied 30-year career in WWE.

The limited series will stream on WWE Network as follows:

  • Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10 immediately following Money In The Bank at approximately 10 pm ET (7:30 am IST)
  • Chapter 2 – Sunday, May 17 on demand beginning at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST)
  • Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on demand beginning at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST)
  • Chapter 4 – Sunday, June 14 on demand beginning at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST)
  • Chapter 5 – Sunday, June 21 on demand beginning at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST)

In this Sunday’s premiere episode, Undertaker comes to terms with his own mortality as he prepares for what many believed to be the final match of his career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania® 33. Fans will get a rare glimpse into what led up to that moment, the pressure he puts on himself each year getting ready for WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, and much more. In addition, the episode looks back at the physical and emotional toll taken on Undertaker after his 21-year WrestleMania undefeated streak came to a shocking conclusion against Brock Lesnar® at WrestleMania 30.

The series will also feature first-hand interviews with Calaway, his wife and former Divas Champion Michelle McCool, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Paul “Triple H®” Levesque, John Cena®, Roman Reigns®, Batista®, Ric Flair®, Edge®, Shawn Michaels®, Mick Foley® and many others.

Undertaker: The Last Ride joins WWE Network’s lineup of must-see original programming including WWE: 24®, WWE Untold® and WWE Chronicle®. WWE Network is WWE’s award-winning digital streaming service featuring every live WWE pay-per-view, original programming and more than 11,000 hours of video on demand. Available anywhere, anytime and on any device, WWE Network can be accessed on TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers. Fans can sign up for a free one-month trial at WWENetwork.com.

