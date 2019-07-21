Union Budget Reaction 2019 From Dollar Industries Ltd

Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Ltd.

“We welcome the first Union Budget by the Modi 2.0 Government. This budget sets the pace for India to become a 5trillion economy which is visible through policies and initiatives for the development of infrastructure and msme sector. There are several outreach programmes for growth, expansion and facilitation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Overall an encouraging budget.”

Like this: Like Loading...