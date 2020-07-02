United we fight against Covid-19, appreciate the extension of Prime Minister’s Pro -Poor reform measures, PHD Chamber

Government’s timely decisions and pro-active measures have played a pivotal role in keeping India in a very stable situation, compared to other Nations of the World, in it’s battle against COVID-19, said Dr D K Aggarwal, President PHD Chamber of commerce and Industry in a Press Statement issued here today.

We appreciate the Prime Minister’s pro-poor initiatives of extending the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till the end of November, 2020, the period when Nation welcomes the festive seasons of Diwali, Chhat Pooja, among other. Under this scheme around 80 Crore, poor and needy, Indians will be provided free ration. This will boost the sentiments of the poor and will help the Nation fight against Covid-19 in unity, said Dr D K Aggarwal.

The successful allocation of Rs 1.75 lakh crores by the government in the last 3 months with Rs 31,000 Crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 Crore poor families and Rs 18,000 Crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 Crore farmers, will go a long way in boosting the morale of our farmers, the labourers, poor and the needy, said Dr Aggarwal.

Prime Minister’s assertiveness on implementation of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme, at the earliest, will greatly benefit the migrant labourers and their families and help in getting the migrant labourer back to their states of work, further reviving economic activities, said Dr Aggarwal.

PHD Chamber assures the government to continue its noble initiatives of helping the poor, needy and the frontline warriors and ensure that No Indian sleeps hungry.

Also through our member organisations, we ensure to spread awareness to all citizens to abide by the safety and social distancing norms laid down by the government, meticulously follow the sanitization procedures and be a warrior in India’s fight against Covid-19, said Dr Aggarwal.