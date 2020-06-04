Unleash your Creative Side with Nikon Z 50 Vloggers Kit

To unleash the creativity of the photography and videography enthusiasts, Nikon has introduced an all new ‘Nikon Z 50 Vloggers Kit’ at a special price for its customers. Keeping in mind the latest user-needs, this kit has been designed to be a one-stop solution for shooting, streaming, and recording.

The Nikon Z 50 is a compact, lightweight, and powerful mirrorless camera that inherits the proud DNA of the Z series. Its ergonomic design enables users to capture images at any point in time and at any location. It is designed around Nikon’s revolutionary Z mount, the widest lens mount of any comparable camera system. A wider mount means more light, and more light means more of everything good—sharpness, contrast, focusing speed, low light performance and image quality. For additional ease and convenience, all necessary buttons and dials are placed on the right side of the camera body.

Mr. Sajjan Kumar – Managing Director, Nikon India said “For content creators, there is an array of fresh ideas and perspectives that can come into play while performing the activities indoors, even during this lockdown. From what appeared as a challenge for the photography community initially, has also instigated them to intensify their creativity. However, there is a need for a right equipment to channelize the inventive schemes and make the most of their surroundings.”

He added “Nikon Z 50 and the kit’s accessories are the “Perfect Equipment” for the vloggers and content creators- helping to immerse audiences into a three-dimensional world and drawing them further into the story”.

Excellent for always-on creators including visual artists, vloggers, marketers and influencers, the Z 50 is equipped with in-built Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® for SnapBridge 2.6, enabling them to instantly transfer their snapshots into their smartphones and share on social media. The Nikon Z 50 kit is ideal for shooting remotely as it is equipped with:

Nikon Digital camera Z50 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR SmallRig Vlogging Mounting Plate Saramonic Vmic-Mini Joby Gorillapod Slr Zoom & Ball Head Bundle (3Kg.) Aputure Amaran AL-M9 Pocket-Sized Daylight-Balanced LED Light Nikon EN-EL25 (Additional Battery) 64GB SD card Jealiot Hero 0665 bag

Originally priced at INR 1,12,170, the entire kit is being offered at a special price of INR 89,990/- available at Nikon authorized stores.