Unveiling the form of the idol 6

Kolkata,By Reshmi Bhakta:- Germany’s Stuttgart’s ‘Friendship’ is set to host their first Durga Puja in 2020. And this idol of worship has been made in the studio of Nandiya Salkia Howrah as the Visual and Theme Artist of Calcutta.
Although work started in February, Covid 19 had to stop work for a long time due to a long lockdown. Work resumed in June.
The statue, made of full fiber glass, is ready to leave for Germany.

The idol was unveiled today at Nandi Salkia Howrah Studio in the form of an artist.

