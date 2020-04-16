Fri. Apr 17th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Usher in this Poila Boishakh with a fresh episode of Ke Apon Ke Por, shot entirely on mobile phone

Poila Boishakh marks the onset of celebrations, positive emotions and new beginnings. On this auspicious occasion, viewers are invited for a brand-new special episode of Ke Apon Ke Por.

As a special Nobo Borsho gift to the viewers, Star Jalsha has come up with this celebratory offering, shot entirely on mobile phones.

The special episode is centred around Joba, who has come up with a plan to celebrate Poila Baisakh with her family members keeping the necessary social distancing and lockdown norms in mind. The episode will show some of the fun and celebratory moments amongst her family members with the viewers.

This specially curated episode has been shot entirely by the members of the Sengupta family on their mobile phones.  It promises a bouquet of mesmerizing performances by Lata, Tiya, Mayuri, Koyel and Kuhu.  Joba, Param and the entire family will also be seen sharing heartwarming anecdotes and reliving their best memories of Nobo Borsho during this Boishakhi Adda.

Watch out for this special episode of Ke Apon Ke Por on 20th April Monday, 7.30 pm onwards only on Star Jalsha.

