By Mahiyan Chakraborti: For the first time in India on an Academic level, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Coalfield branch, Central Academy of Pediatrics, Indian Chest society and South Asian Pediatrics Association organised “Vaccicon 2020” at JW Marriott recently where more than 500 Doctors from Seven different countries (SAARC) and all states of India except Manipur discussed regarding vaccination on Novel Corona Virus and upcoming dangerous infecting Viruses which can come out from its Vault later on. The discussion also carried preventive measures to be taken to fight with those Viruses specially for Children and Adults.

In humans, the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 can occur via respiratory secretions (directly through droplets from coughing or sneezing, or indirectly through contaminated objects or surfaces as well as close contacts). Nosocomial transmission has been described as an important driver in the epidemiology of SARS and MERS and has also documented in COVID-19.

Current estimates of the incubation period of COVID range from 2-14 days, and these estimates will be refined as more data become available. Most common symptoms include fever, fatigue, dry cough and breathing difficulty. Upper respiratory tract symptoms like sore throat, rhinorrhoea, and gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea and nausea/ vomiting are seen in about 20% of cases.

