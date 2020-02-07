Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

Valentine’s Day Offerings by Friday Release

Who- Friday Release  
What – Valentine’s Day Special
When- 14th February 2020
Time- 12 pm-11pm
Where– DD 24 a, DD Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064
Brief -Valentine’s Day is a time when people show feelings of love, affection and friendship
Chef’s Pick– Masala Crispy Fry Sweet Potato, Chicken Gulabi Tikka, Butter Prawn Tarts, Peri Peri Wings, Strawberry Salad, Shirley Temple, Roy Rogers and Red Velvet Cheesecake

Offer- Click a photo with your partner at Friday Release and upload on your social media pages tagging Friday Release to get a flat 14% off on your bill instantly. 
Pocket Pinch- Rs 1000 plus GST for 2 people

