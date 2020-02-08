Valentines Day Offerings- Soul The Sky Lounge

Who– Soul The Sky Lounge

What– A night under the stars

When– 14th February 2020

Time– 6pm- 12 midnight

Where-4A Little Russel Street Rooftop, Kolkata 700071

Brief– Have a candle light dinner under the open sky at Soul The Sky Lounge with your loved one.

Chef’s Picks-Baked potatoes, Garden Surprise Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Mushroom Stuffed with Pesto and Cheese, Grilled Chicken Burger, Prawns, Asparagus Risotto in Cream Sauce, Cream Cheese Risotto, Spaghetti with Meat Ball, Fusion Darsan With Ice-cream, Midnight Blue, Virgin Mojito, Birds of Paradise and Evening Bliss

Offers– Soul The Sky Lounge has come up with a very special Valentine ’s Day contest where they will ask three questions on their Facebook page. The couple who gives the correct answer of the first question gets a free dessert, the second winner will be rewarded with free shot, and the third winner will be rewarded with a complementary drink on 14th February 2020.

Pocket Pinch – Rupees 1200 for two people

Like this: Like Loading...