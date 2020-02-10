Valentine’s Day Special Desserts and Macarons at Yauatcha, Kolkata

Valentines’ Day is round the corner and Yauatcha, Kolkata is all set with some unique Desserts and Macarons offerings to celebrate the day of love with their guests and patrons. The exquisitely planned Valentine’s Day menu will consist of an assorted range of tempting desserts and colourful macarons, making sure that you can make the most of your festive commemorative feast. This dessert menu will be available till February 29th.

The patisserie selection at Yauatcha boasts of an extensive array of petits gateaux, and macarons that draw their inspiration from Chinese ingredients yet are presented in a classic European style. The Valentine’s Day special petits gateaux selection includes the much-loved rose-shaped dessert, the Raspberry Delice whichis made using raspberry dark chocolate mousse, lychee panna cotta and hazelnut brownie, the freshly baked heart-shaped Strawberry Macaron filled with smooth strawberry butter cream and sweet strawberry compote (only available for dine-in). Lastly, the very vibrant red coloured Raspberry Macaron that is filled with smooth and rich raspberry butter cream and tangy mandarin compote.

Do not forget to drop in this February and celebrate the month of love with your loved ones over mouth-watering desserts and macarons.

**The Petits Gateaux is only available to take away from the patisserie retail counter or as dessert at the restaurant. We’re also available to order from Zomato and the desserts can be called home.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Cost: Rs 800 ++

Date: Till 29th February

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

