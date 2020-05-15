Varun Dhawan shares his favourite entries from Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No.1

Flipkart Video recently launched Entertainer No. 1 – a unique stay at home reality show aimed at encouraging Indians to entertain and be entertained while staying safe at home. For the past 4 – 5 weeks, people from all over the country have been participating in this one of a kind show by bringing out their creative best for a chance to win big. From dancers to acrobats, magicians to actors and everything else in between, the showcase of talent so far has been astounding! Varun Dhawan, a mentor on the show is thrilled to have seen a variety of entries that showcase such a diverse set of talent. Varun chose some of his favourite performances from the show so far that are sure to blow your mind too!

Varun Dhawan, Show Mentor and Actor commented on his top picks, “The performances we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks on Entertainer No. 1 have truly been ‘wakao’ and absolutely mindblowing! I have had the toughest time picking my favourites and end up spending hours on the app browsing through the unique and entertaining content. I can’t wait to see what the coming weeks have in store, I’m sure some blockbuster performances are coming our way!”

Apart from being a mentor, Varun has also shared his take on each week’s theme with much gusto. Creating content in a manner like never before, completely from home, makes the show that much more special for Varun.

Here’s a snapshot of Varun trying his hand on the weekly challenges:

Here is a look at Varun’s favourite performances along with his take on them.

Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson

Varun’s Take: “Hrithik Roshan’s favourite is also my new favourite person to imitate when it comes to air walking. His debut on Entertainer No. 1, is groovy, smooth and unlike anyone else. He takes me back to memories of my favourite – the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.”

Vishal Procha – Cap King

Varun’s Take: “Vishal gives wearing different caps a new meaning with his performances. The ease with which he juggles these is unmatchable. I am amused not just with his tricks but also his collection of caps. I am looking forward to the other tricks he has in store!”

Sarvam Patel

Varun’s Take: “Sarvam’s entry tugs on the strings of my heart. Keeping in mind the tough times we’re in, Sarvam’s beautiful sand art depicts a story of victory and motivates us to fight the pandemic together as a nation. I am looking forward to more stories that he’s going to tell us through his art.”

Mohit Tandon

Varun’s Take: “This is the first time that I’ve seen a face dance, and to do it with so much ease. Uff! Mohit comes from a town in Rajasthan but the way he slays his performance and his one of a kind talent is sure to take him many places.”

Anuj Kumar Nishad

Varun’s Take: “Another dance form that I’ve seen for the first time is Anuj’s hand dance. Gripping and mesmerizing, Anuj’s hand dance brought all the light to this fascinating performance. I must admit I’ve rewatched this one a couple of times. It’s truly captivating.”

Jaydeep Gohil AKA Hydroman

Varun’s Take: “It is extremely difficult to maintain balance and move the way he is moving underwater. What amazes me is how effortless he makes the whole thing seem while holding his breath for so long. That is definitely a rare combination of talent which needs recognition. I’d love to learn how to do this”

Santana Roach

Varun’s Take: “She embodies desi hip hop with moves that are so powerful and yet fluid at the same time. This almost takes me back to my fun rehearsals from ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.”

Entertainer No. 1 is mentored by Varun Dhawan, Bharati Singh and Raghav Juyal. From day 1, Entertainer No.1 has been providing loads of entertainment, with something for everyone. Check out the above entertainers along with many others on Entertainer No.1 on the Flipkart app. Tune in now to find out more and don’t miss out on your chance to become India’s Entertainer No. 1!