Vedic Maths Forum India led by Gaurav Tekrwal and Anshuree Goenka views the latest draft presented to the Union HRD Ministry

The future of Vedic Maths is very bright and I elated at the latest development under new Union Ministry where Incorporation of Indian knowledge systems in the curriculum, as recommended by an expert panel to the Human Resource Development ministry for the new National Education Policy”, says Founder Gaurav Tekrwal. The draft of the new policy, formulated by a committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan, was handed over to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently. It talks about Indian contribution to knowledge and the historical context that led to them will be incorporated wherever relevant, into the existing school curriculum and textbooks. . The topics will include Indian contribution to mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, psychology, yoga, architecture, medicine, as well as governance, polity, society, and conservation course on Indian knowledge systems.

The policy draft suggests that students be allowed to take a board examination in a given subject in whichever semester they take the corresponding class in school that is whenever they feel most ready.

Vedic Maths Forum India led by Guarav Tekriwal and Anushree Goenka pitched in with the idea of Vedic Maths to the Neotec Hub team in 2017 and was selected for the Incubation Program. The company was mentored and they helped shape up their vision. Milestones given by the mentors were worked on every month and were initially met with both successes and failures. A team was built key individuals took charge of Sales, Marketing and even the product lineup. Sessions on digital marketing, new technologies, the tax structure, Human Resources and other domains helped fine tune the companies’ systems gradually and when once ready for a scale up they were further supported with an undeclared investment by the Ambuja Neotia Group.

The company has been on an expansion mode through the franchise route to 10 countries and 20 cities worldwide. The faculty sit at a centralized location in Kolkata and teach online according to various time zones. It is not only Vedic Maths applications for SAT, GMAT and CAT but also focus on school programs as well according to various National and International boards where students can benefit out of the System of Vedic Maths. The teacher are also trained in Vedic Mathematics as well who then become edupreneurs themselves.

By March 2020 Vedic Maths Forum India sees their presence in 25 more cities in India and 12 new countries via the franchise route. They are likely to partner with Universities, Departments of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Development to spread the cause of Vedic Maths across the country.

The Ambuja Neotia, group which created Neotec Hub-a unique Incubator in Ecospace, Kolkata with Working Stations, Meeting rooms, Auditorium, Cafeteria etc. At Neotec Hub they give Incubation Programs to Startups working on innovative technologies mostly in the domains of Healthcare, Education, Hospitality and Real Estate. Neotec Hub is a buzzing ecosystem where Startups, Investors, Mentors, Policy Makers, Corporates converge and collaborate.

