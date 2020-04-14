Veetla Concert by Sony Music South – An exclusive series of virtual music concerts with popular music composers

To cope with the untimely situation of the global pandemic COVID-19, a little something from Sony Music Entertainment to lift spirits of music lovers in this time of distress. An exclusive series titled ‘Veetla Concert’ (which means concerts at home) where popular music composers perform an unplugged session and jam to their favourite song to leave a smile on everyone’s face.

From the likes of GV.Prakash Kumar, Ghibran, Vivek-Mervin , Leon James, Dharan Kumar, Santosh Dhayanidhi, Inno Genga ,Varun Sunil to acclaimed singers like Jonita Gandhi, Shashaa Tirupati, Anthony Daasan etc. record videos of themselves, singing/playing, where fans get to see their idols in the most chilled-out, laid back avatar performing in the confines of their homes.

GV Prakash Kumar mentioned that, “Music is way of lifting spirits during the difficult times and I’m glad I could do a part in the Veetla Concert series”

Premiering every evening on all social media platforms of Sony Music South, this series is very well-received by audience all over. The ‘Veetla concert’ series, as part of the ‘Music Heals’ campaign was initiated on April 2nd and would continue through the period of the mandatory lockdown. Apart from this, a lot more has been planned by the music label from the ‘Veetla Isai’ series on the lines of ‘Video watch parties’, ‘Video jukeboxes’ etc. to ensure people have something to look forward and beat the boredom in these difficult times.

Leon James added, “Veetla Concert by Sony Music is a very cool concept to keep entertainment flowing during these tough times, hope the series continues to put a smile on everyone’s face”

Dharan Kumar stated, “Just what is needed to ease stress and anxiety at this point, the Veetla Concert series is a way of bringing in joy to those who are anxious about what is happening around them, a little something from us with love.“