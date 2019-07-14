Verse presents ‘The Sample Sale 2019’– a luxury sale of prêt & couture apparel, to be held in the city of joy. It is a unique exhibit from July 10th-20th, 2019 by the brand, based out of Kolkata.

Join us for our first explosive Sample Sale that offers plenty of stylish garments-elegant lehengas, Indo- Westerns and gowns at upto 60%off. A perfect place to get the best options and suggestions for the elegant look this season! So, be there to grab the best!

When: 10th July, 2019- 20th July, 2019

Timing: 11:00am – 7:00pm

Where: Park Lane, Taltala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016

