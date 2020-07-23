Vidyamandir Classes launches Rapid Success Program to support 12 pass students preparing for IITJEE/ NEET exams as uncertainty prevails due to COVID-19 pandemic amongst aspirants

Vidyamandir Classes, a name synonymous with IITJEE and NEET preparation is all set to initiate online classes for 12th pass students, Rapid Success Program from 3rd August 2020 across India. This would be the most rigorous, success-oriented program for students preparing for JEE/NEET 2021 in the country. Students of this course will be entitled to a flat 50% COVID Support scholarship. Due to the prevailing uncertainty triggered by COVID – 19 crises this course has a flexible format which allows a smooth exit of the students who will crack NEET/IITJEE exams in September-2020 with a refund of the balance course fee and rest can continue the preparation for entrance exams of 2021. With an aim to provide an extra edge to the training of the students, VMC has conceptualized this 9 month course to emphasize on a focused approach of propelling students to score higher grades within the reduced time frame. The program would also follow the VMC Pedagogy for best learning outcomes that has helped VMC students achieve highest selection rate both for Engineering & Medical entrance exams. This also happens to be the only program that gives students flexibility to keep their options for both JEE and NEET 2020 & 2021.

During the entire period of this course, 20+ hours of course delivery every week from best teachers in India (including VMC Founders) who have a good track record of excellent results in the past three decades. Students also receive specially designed study material with high focus on the most important concepts and practice questions. These courses have been designed for helping droppers to prepare strategically within a short period of time. There is a strong focus on methodical learning which brushes up the conceptual understanding of the students and improved application to solve toughest of problems. The program design will also help them in comprehending their weak areas and work upon them in a short time.

Faculties show the pathway to students on how to study strategically and to attend the exam in a systematic approach to score higher marks. Students will be further inclined to appear for more mock tests and to attend practice sessions in order to boost up their confidence. Students who wish to opt for a combination of Crash Course and Rapid Success Course would get additional savings on the package.

Speaking on this occasion, Brij Mohan Gupta, Founder, Vidyamandir Classes added,” This special course is designed for those students who are aiming to score higher marks in their NEET and IITJEE exam. During this unpredictable situation, it is hard to define what is waiting for them in the future. So, this course will work as a backup plan for 12th pass students who can continue preparation for 2021 entrance examination and also can exit from the course if they get selected in NEET/IITJEE 2020. We are confident of a very successful outcome for students through the Rapid Success Courses

This course is more practice oriented and also features extensive attention to improving problem solving ability of students. During the course, faculties would constantly strive towards boosting the students’ morale to score better grades by following a unique pedagogy. We believe students will definitely score higher marks if they follow our study material and practice sessions meticulously.”

Students who are part of VMC’s Fast Track Success program (Crash Course for JEE/ NEET 2020) can also take admission in Rapid Success Program for September batch, later this year. Moreover students of current Rapid course can also upgrade to the regular classroom program anytime.