Vidyamandir Classes to organize NAT across nation for NEET and IIT/JEE aspirants

Vidyamandir Classes are set to organize National Admission Test on 18th April across the nation through online medium due to the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19. This exam will be conducted digitally for the safety of students and to address the accessibility issue. The last date for the registration of the NAT exam will be 17th April, 2020.

NAT is a qualifying test conducted by VMC for its foundation programs which is available in both classroom and online format. This exam is especially designed for IIT/JEE and NEET aspirants who want to be a part of the top engineering and medical colleges and want to pursue courses in these streams.

By scoring top grades in this exam meritorious students can get an opportunity to get 100 percent scholarship for other study programs at VMC. This exam is also a check for the students to understand their current potential and on the basis of marks obtained in NAT, students can comprehend their academic intellect. Since the past 33 years VMC has a proven track record of success in national competitive exams.

Speaking on this occasion, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO, Vidyamandir Classes added, “Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, on 2nd and 3rd April we conducted NAT through our online portal for the first time and we had an overwhelming response with the highest ever attendance rate. The Online NAT has truly turned out to be a huge success for VMC. As there is no major change in the current scenario, we are again conducting NAT test through the digital medium. This eligibility test is a golden opportunity for students to fully comprehend their ability to appear for IIT/JEE and NEET. It is an opportunity for the aspirants to kick starts the preparation under the guidance of exceptional faculty members who are known in the industry and are teachers from premium engineering and medical colleges. Our unique study material churns out academic excellence in students and confidence in them to score higher marks in competitive exams. Above all, by attending NAT, students are taking a step ahead towards success in national level competitive exams. “

The registration fee for the exam is Rs.99/-. The students can visit the website www.vidyamandir.com for more information on NAT.