Vietjet increases its domestic flight frequency in Vietnam with promotional ticket fares starting from only INR 30

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, starting today, Vietjet increases the frequency of domestic flights in Vietnam. This will include six return flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, three return flights per day between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang and one return flight per day on other domestic routes.

The carrier also offers promotional air tickets priced from only INR 30 (approx. US 40 cents and VND 9,000) (*) on all domestic flights on website www.vietjetair.com during the golden hours 10:30 – 12:30 (GMT+5:30) from April 23, 2020 to April 25, 2020. The flight period is from April 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (**). Hurry up and book your tickets to fly to attractive destinations with Vietjet’s green flights all year.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, more detailed information about flight schedule will be available on Vietjet’s official information channels at website www.vietjetair.com, hotline 19001886, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam/, ticket offices and official agents of Vietjet.

Besides passenger flights, the airline also operates about 10 cargo flights daily. In addition to normal goods, it transports medical supplies and equipment for free to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietjet sponsors free transportation for doctors and medical staff during the country’s social distancing period.

To improve public health and prevent the spread of the virus, Vietjet has been conducting thorough health checkups for all passengers and flight crew before each flight. This is followed by a mandatory requirement of health declaration and wearing face masks etc. All Vietjet flights are in alignment with global supreme standards and guidelines from the local authorities, the World Health Organization and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the health and safety of passengers, flight crew and the community.

(*) Excluding taxes, fees

(**) Excluding national public holidays