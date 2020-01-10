VIKAS KHANNA ADDS A TASTY AND NUTRITIOUS TWIST TO THE BIGG BOSS HOUSE WITH QUAKER OATS

Vikas Khanna, Michelin Star chef and the face of Quaker Oats – India’s leading brand in the oats segment, is all set to weave some culinary magic on the sets of the country’s most popular television show, Bigg Boss.

Starting the day on a fun and nutritious note, the housemates will be divided into teams to undertake the ‘Quaker Oats Fuel For The Real Fit’ Task. The exciting task involves them undergoing a cook-off challenge, wherein they will have to whip-up delicious avatars of Quaker Oats to win the heart of celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. To add the ‘Bigg Boss’ element of entertainment and spice, the contestants will also have to perform physically grueling activities in order to get an upper hand in the task.

The challenge will end with a taste-test by Vikas, who will also prepare a lavish spread of unique Quaker Oats recipes for the winners to feast on. The delicious dishes will not only satiate their taste buds, but will also come with the goodness of oats.

Speaking on the association, celebrated Michelin star chef and brand ambassador of Quaker Oats, Vikas Khanna said, “Over the years, Bigg Boss has become one of the most popular television series and I can’t wait to go inside the iconic house. I’m also extremely excited to see the ‘Quaker Oats Fuel For The Real Fit’ Task and try out the versatile dishes prepared by the contestants using Quaker Oats!”



So, make sure that you tune in to COLORS tonight at 10:30 PM and catch all the action!

