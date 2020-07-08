Vikram Solar undertakes extensive relief work in Falta, West Bengal

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and aftermath of Amphan cyclone, Vikram Solar has undertaken extensive work to support relief and rehabilitation work across the state of West Bengal. In its latest initiative, Vikram Solar has committed to distribution of dry ration and relief material amongst 50,000 affected people in the neighborhood of the company’s factory site- i.e. Falta.

The community outreach will be conducted by Vikram Solar Suraksha Sena , an internal volunteer group with support from local administration.

“West Bengal, in particular Falta has been our Karmabhumi since 2010 and we have time and again stood up in support of the local community. In times of need like we are faced with today, where COVID followed by cyclone Amphan destroyed livelihood of many people in the area, we have undertaken a community programme to support our neighborhood to sail through the challenging times” Mr Gyanesh Chaudhary, MD- Vikram Solar said.

Vikram Solar also extended a helping hand to aid the needy after the disastrous effects of the super cyclone Amphan dealt a damaging blow to West Bengal. The company contributed to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority. Additionally, in association with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the company committed to the distribution of dry food, sanitary products ,and other relief materials like tarpaulin sheets, solar lamps across West Bengal. The company had also helped Amphan hit employees in rebuilding their houses.