Virat Kohli’s apparel line Wrogn joins hands with Animal Planet to creatively shine light on the cause of endangered species
Virat Kohli’s apparel line Wrogn joins hands with Animal Planet to creatively shine light on the cause of endangered species

USPL’s apparel line Wrogn, in association with India’s leading wildlife channel Animal Planet, is launching a new collection – Animal Planet X WROGN. The apparel range aims to shine light on the cause of endangered species in a never-before-seen-or-done manner. Conceptualised by Black White Orange, Animal Planet’s licensing arm, each style in the range portrays an endangered animal including the Tiger, Sea Turtle, Gorilla, Sumatran Elephant and Panda, amongst others. 

“I’ve been associated with Wrogn since inception and we take some exciting initiatives season after season. I couldn’t be happier that Wrogn is taking a step in the direction of creating awareness around animal endangerment.” Said, Virat Kohli, the face of WROGN.

