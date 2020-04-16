Virtual Grooming Session with Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018, Aakanksha Manglani

In the current scenario when the nation is under lockdown and everyone is advised to stay at home to avoid the attack of COVID-19, may have hampered our day to day plans but not our spirits. Several schools in India have started online classes to bridge the education gap created due to schools being closed due to the global pandemic. In this situation Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018, Aakanksha Manglani hosted a grooming session with the Candid School of Communication students online to teach the students the importance of good communication skills and how to build a good personality.

Educational institutions are introducing online courses and some education technology start-ups are temporarily offering free classes to help offset the impact of school closures. Schools and colleges all around the world have closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving more than 1.5 billion children stuck at home. While it’s a great inconvenience for many, it has created a spike in demand for online learning.

It was a great initiative taken by Mrs. Aakanksha Manglani to educate the students and help them understand the importance of good communication and the do’s and dont’s in life. She spoke about how important it is to develop an inner strength and have a positive attitude towards life. She even asked the students to find out their strengths and weaknesses and asked them to brush up on their weaknesses. She even mentioned that the outer appearance of a person plays a very important role in the industry. The students thoroughly enjoyed the whole session and requested more such grooming classes.

Speaking on this occasion Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018, Aakanksha Manglani said “The outbreak of coronavirus is clearly increasing the appreciation of online education. The online classes are a new thing for the students in India. It was a great experience of hosting an online grooming session for the students. I really want to thank the Candid School of Communication for giving me this opportunity. It is really important to keep calm in this crisis situation as a lot of people have started suffering from depression. I hope that the online grooming session helped the students. I pray that everyone stays safe and hope it all ends soon”.