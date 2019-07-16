Tue. Jul 16th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

VitrA Introduces it’s Exclusive Dual Flow Sink Mixer

6 hours ago

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces Dual Flow Sink Mixer.  It lets you have convenient access to both, the fresh tap water and the purified drinking water through the same faucet. This is possible because of the research and technology by VitrA to have two separate channels that don’t let the mains and purified water to come in contact.

The Dual Flow Sink Mixer stands out with its soft contoured and self-confident appearance. It is very difficult to constantly save water in the kitchen and still have it technologically advanced yet stylish but VitrA makes that possible with its newest addition to the kitchen mixers.

With its modern design, high rotatable pipe and ergonomic use, Dual Flow Sink Mixer offers unique practicality and ease of use.  It connects to a direct line water purifying system hence supplying purified water directly to the faucet allowing the water to be fresh and taste better.

More Stories

Hungama launches ‘HawaAane De’ – an anthem against air pollution produced by Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with Shaan

5 hours ago

Union Budget Reaction 2019(Real Estate Sector – Eden, Jain Group, Ideal Group, Siddha Group, Shristi

6 hours ago

Senior citizens of Kolkata celebrate 11 th Anniversary of Pronam

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hungama launches ‘HawaAane De’ – an anthem against air pollution produced by Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with Shaan

5 hours ago

Union Budget Reaction 2019(Real Estate Sector – Eden, Jain Group, Ideal Group, Siddha Group, Shristi

6 hours ago

VitrA Introduces it’s Exclusive Dual Flow Sink Mixer

6 hours ago

Senior citizens of Kolkata celebrate 11 th Anniversary of Pronam

6 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)