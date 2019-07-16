VitrA Introduces it’s Exclusive Dual Flow Sink Mixer

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces Dual Flow Sink Mixer. It lets you have convenient access to both, the fresh tap water and the purified drinking water through the same faucet. This is possible because of the research and technology by VitrA to have two separate channels that don’t let the mains and purified water to come in contact.

The Dual Flow Sink Mixer stands out with its soft contoured and self-confident appearance. It is very difficult to constantly save water in the kitchen and still have it technologically advanced yet stylish but VitrA makes that possible with its newest addition to the kitchen mixers.

With its modern design, high rotatable pipe and ergonomic use, Dual Flow Sink Mixer offers unique practicality and ease of use. It connects to a direct line water purifying system hence supplying purified water directly to the faucet allowing the water to be fresh and taste better.

