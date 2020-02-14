VitrA launches Sento WC with New Colour Options

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces ‘Sento WC’ in various colours for you. The Sento wall hung WC features a modern curved design that will instantly uplift your bathroom experience, featuring a hygienic rimless design which helps to prevent the build-up of germs. The latest development in this popular design line is the introduction of coloured ceramics to the range.

You have an opportunity to choose from the following options: Matte mink, Matte taupe, Matte black, Matte white or Glossy black. These new colour options can be used to create a variety of contemporary bathroom interior design looks, the Matte Mink has a wonderful warm neutral, Matte Taupe has a little deeper and darker warm tone. Matte black can be used in industrial inspired or monochrome bathroom designs for example, picking up on matching matte black brassware or other matte black elements in the room to tie the design together. Matte white creates a crisp modern feel which is a subtle contemporary update on standard glazed white ceramic. These matte surfaces are still smooth and polished making them easy to clean and resisting dirt build up easily.

The Slim WC seat is another innovation offered to you by Sento WC pans. Slim seats differentiate with their extraordinarily slender silhouettes. Soft close and metal hinge features offer added convenience. With this new introduction, VitrA not only offers increased comfort, but also improved hygiene with VitrA Clean technology which is a special double-glazing process that makes Sento WC water repellent. No harsh chemical cleaning agents are needed to keep them beautifully stain-free for years. It also offers VitrA Hygiene which is a unique glazing process developed by VitrA to prevent germ proliferation in the moist bathroom environment. VitrA Hygiene technology offers superior hygiene to users throughout the product’s lifetime.

The VitrA Sento wall mounted toilet is a wonderful addition to any modern bathroom design, and with new coloured options, rimless technology and a soft close seat hinge as standard the VitrA Sento Rimless could be the perfect modern wall hung toilet design for you!I would seek your kind attention for a couple of things:

