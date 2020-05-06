Thu. May 7th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

VitrA supports the fight against COVID-19

1 min read

Like the rest of the world, India is going through tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations and individuals are trying to fight the disease by supporting official funds, NGOs and healthcare institutions that strive daily to ensure the best assistance to infected patients, migrant workers and their families.

To support India’s fight against COVID-19, VitrA, an international bathroom brand from Turkey, is honoured to offer a tangible demonstration of commitment through its India organization.

The company has proudly decided to donate ₨.100/- for each VitrA product sold between the 1st of May and 30th of June 2020 through its authorized dealer stores in India to the PM-Cares Fund. An approximation of the total amount will be donated in advance in order to support the nation at the right time.

VitrA hopes that this gesture of corporate responsibility will translate into positive impact during these testing times and motivate other companies to commit to the fight against COVID-19. 

