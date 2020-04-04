‘VitrA wins iF Design Award 2020’

Equal, VitrA’s bathroom collection designed in collaboration with Claudio Bellini has won the 2020 iF Design Award.

The ‘iF award’ is widely considered to be the symbol of product and designing excellence, and VitrA has been honored with this award for its Equal bathroom collection. The Equal bathroom collection, which VitrA created with the celebrated designer Claudio Bellini, also won a Good Design award in 2019.

Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards received 7,289 submissions this year from 56 countries. Submissions are evaluated by an international jury of 78 experts in design, industry and architecture on their innovativeness, functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility. Over the years, VitrA products have received numerous prestigious international awards, among them EDIDA, Design Innovation, Design Plus, Good Design, Iconic Awards, Interior Innovation, PlusX, Red Dot and Wallpaper awards.



