Mon. Sep 23rd, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

VIVO MOBILE MEGA PUJA OFFER

By Amit Das

By Sayor Chakrabarti :
 VIVO Mobile Mega Puja Consumer Offer was launched recently at a city mall in presence of Tollywood diva Tanusree Chakraborty.
This festive season, VIVO is giving the biggest surprise to all its customers and fans by offering exciting and unbelievable gift  options on the purchase of all VIVO Smart Phones. With every purchase of a VIVO Mobile, customers can participate in a E-Scratch & Win Contest, where one lucky customer can win one laptop everyday. Apart from this, many exciting gifts are to be won like Bluetooth Speakers, Fitness Bands, Back Packs, Bluetooth Lamp Speakers and Sports Slippers. VIVO is aiming high to grab the biggest share in the market. The offer is valid from 15th September to 5th October 2019.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Revolutionary Hair Regrowth Formula QR 678 invented by Dr. Debraj Shome Dr Shome highlighted the Trends in Facial Plastic Surgery in North East

Young Boys Club Celebrates Golden Jubilee with the Theme Balakot Air Surgical Strike

HIDCO Celebrates World Rhino Day, Awareness Poster Released On The Occasion

Huge response to Mega Free Eye camp in Vijayawada today More than 750 people underwent screening

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal