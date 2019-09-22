VIVO MOBILE MEGA PUJA OFFER

By Sayor Chakrabarti :

VIVO Mobile Mega Puja Consumer Offer was launched recently at a city mall in presence of Tollywood diva Tanusree Chakraborty.

This festive season, VIVO is giving the biggest surprise to all its customers and fans by offering exciting and unbelievable gift options on the purchase of all VIVO Smart Phones. With every purchase of a VIVO Mobile, customers can participate in a E-Scratch & Win Contest, where one lucky customer can win one laptop everyday. Apart from this, many exciting gifts are to be won like Bluetooth Speakers, Fitness Bands, Back Packs, Bluetooth Lamp Speakers and Sports Slippers. VIVO is aiming high to grab the biggest share in the market. The offer is valid from 15th September to 5th October 2019.

