VKL Seasoning signs on DHL SmarTrucking as logistics partner

DHL SmarTrucking today announced that it has partnered VKL Seasoning & Flavours, a flagship company of VKL Food Solutions Enterprise to transport their products across India. Incorporated under the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group’s Corporate Incubations division, DHL SmarTrucking provides customized solutions for dry as well as cold chain road transport.

In addition to employing smart technology to ensure vehicle placement and reduction in lead time, DHL SmarTrucking leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technology and data-driven insights for route optimization to shorten transit times.

Mr. Nizam Najeeb, Senior Executive – Logistics, VKL Seasonings & Flavours, said, “Since our inception inKerala, we have evolved from being whole spice traders to becoming one of the country’s largest seasoning and flavor solution provider. As their services extend across India, we are getting great support from DHL SmarTrucking for our dry as well as cold chain shipments, across our key routes, which is helping us reduce our shipment transit times. For example, we have reduced the transit time from Kochi to Delhi from 6 days to 4-5 days. We also appreciate the care they take, especially in terms of the cleanliness of their trucks and the safety of our products.”

With India’s logistics cost currently at 14 percent of Gross Domestic Product, it is vital for businesses to find ways to reduce their logistics operations costs, in line with the Government of India’s aim to reduce the logistics cost to 9 percent of GDP[1]. Optimizing efficiency, therefore, becomes paramount, and commercial road transport providers need to ensure fast, safe and reliable transit to help businesses achieve that.

Vikash Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, DHL SmarTrucking India, said, “Our focus has always been on providing fast and high-quality service to our customers. Reducing transit times and using clean reliable transportation help us ensure that the product quality and safety are preserved. We will continue to focus on the needs of our customers and on providing solutions that enable them to, in turn, provide a great experience to their customers.”



Incorporated under Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group’s Corporate Incubations division, DHL SmarTrucking also provides tailored trucking solutions for dry logistics. The company is present in India with more than 1,800 drivers, 745 trucks and 13 SmartHubs[2] across the country.

