VMC paves the way forward with “Learn From Home” through its Online Live Classes

While the world is grappling with Coronavirus and the economy has hit a pause, certain sections of society such as students need to continue preparing for some of the toughest competitive exams like JEE & NEET. With the restrictions on conducting Classroom programs, most institutes are trying to find ways to teach students Online. At VMC, they had it covered even before the pandemic started as they had developed their own proprietary Online learning platform called VMC GURU.

At VMC, all of their regular classroom batches are running on schedule, without any delay or disruption, with best of the faculties taking Live Online classes. The Live Online classes shall continue till the restrictions are there and then the students can gradually return to the classroom delivery as things go back to normal.

They have ensured that all of the batches that are scheduled to start in the coming weeks shall also start on time with the Online Live delivery. The response to the Online Live Classes has been inspiring with thousands of students joining and participating. The feedback has also been very encouraging from both parents and students alike. Students are also getting their doubts cleared in smaller batches from their centre teachers during the Live Classes for good clarity of concepts.

On the current scenario Mr Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of VMC said “The pace at which VMC and its students have adapted to the new reality has been a pleasant surprise for us as well as our students and we are proud to say that our students are well on track to prepare and ace competitive exams like they always have. It is a great achievement as we have managed to eliminate the impact of lockdown for most of our students’ preparations.”

Students are gaining admissions into VMC’s programs through their flagship National Admission Tests, which too have been conducted Online with unprecedented attendance rates not seen even in offline classroom based tests.

This isn’t the first occasion where VMC has managed to stay ahead of the curve, but they have done so over the years: They were the first to introduce admission & talent screening test for IIT-JEE coaching in 1990; First to introduce computer based feedback and analysis of performance to students in 1995; In 1995, first to introduce a revision course for IITJEE preparation – Final Step (FS); In 2007, for the first time in India, VMC introduced online assessment for IITJEE coaching; and in 2011, VMC launched its Classroom Courses in 18 cities where classes were conducted through latest VSAT Technology.

On the “Learn From Home” side, with VMC GURU they have been enrolling and educating students who want to study completely online. They have courses that feature live classes from some of the best and hand-picked faculty across India. The live classes follow the same pedagogy of teaching and the same high quality of teaching as their coveted classroom programs but turn out to be more cost efficient as VMC incurs lesser costs in delivering these programs.

The online students will get access to the same resources – scientifically designed study material, national level test series, personalized analysis and mentoring – as is available to the classroom students of VMC. The Learn from Home solutions have both light as well as detailed courses tailored to the unique requirements of different students. This turns out to be a great solution for those students who don’t have an access to VMC’s centres due to distance or cities or those who require a more flexible program that can fit into their daily schedule or even those who want the high quality preparation programs of VMC at a much lesser price. VMC is also offering flat 35% Anti-COVID scholarships for these programs to help students fight Coronavirus and achieve their dreams.

