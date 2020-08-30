Sounds of Silence, a property conceptualized by Metalloid Productions is launching Voices United – The Nation’s Anthem of Hope (https://youtu.be/fxPlIXBrr4Y), in partnership with UNESCO – New Delhi and as Dukes India as their primary sponsor.

Voices United is a multi-lingual audio-video track with 14 artists and 10 social media influencers from across the country. The track aims to raise funds for Magic Bus India Foundation towards their Crisis Recovery program in India. Their Crisis Recovery program will help 2,00,000 families restore their income and ensure 3,00,000 children are connected to education and do not drop out of school.

“Independent India has not faced as big a challenge as we have in the last few months. The pandemic, the economy crashing, the migrants-crisis, the possibility of war and lives lost have left us, collectively, in a very dark place. We produced this song to try and lift the mood of the nation and make it the Nation’s Anthem of Hope! We thank the artists, our sponsor Dukes India and partner UNESCO – New Delhi for trusting us and playing a key role in bringing this project to life.” says Pritish Kollati, CMD, Metalloid Productions when asked about the idea and reason behind the track.

A Journey of Instilling Faith and Social Cohesion

Sounds of Silence and UNESCO joined hands to work with Anil Srinivasan, Deepak Pandit, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Karunya, Raghu Dixit, Rasika Shekar, Sathyaprakash, Shillong Chamber Choir, Shilpa Rao, Shweta Mohan, Soham, Taanya Kalsi and Usha Uthup on Voices United – an old classic with a contemporary and multi-lingual twist with lyrics in the languages Bengali, English, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

“When we set out to make this song, we had a simple brief for Kartik, our music composer, we need a song like Rahman ji’s Vande Matratam, not just in how epic it was, but to also serve the same purpose – unite our country. We could not be more proud of Karthik and the team and I am very excited & happy about how the song and video has turned out. You are in for an audio-visual treat!” Aditya Ponugoti, CMO, Metalloid Productions

Shot and recorded from their homes, the track showcases the passion and dedication the artists have towards their art. Beautifully recomposed and directed by the Cinephile Pictures team, we hope to make legends like Rahman ji, Asha Bhosle ji proud of the track and give our viewers hope, faith and goosebumps. The team is excited and nervous for the launch and hopes Voices United will become the Nation’s Anthem of Hope!

Our Pursuit of Unity and Hope

“UNESCO New Delhi is delighted to partner with Metalloid Productions, in this initiative. The Preamble to the Constitution of UNESCO states that ‘since wars begin in the minds of men and women, it is in the minds of men and women that the defences of peace must be constructed’. Therefore, in times of constraints and restrictions on our daily routines, we hope that this music will encourage the people to come together to face the current COVID 19 pandemics with valour.” Eric Falt, Director of UNESCO New Delhi

With the majority of the world still under lockdown, the consumption of content has primarily shifted to digital platforms. Music has been one of the most accessible forms of stress relievers and mood boosters during the pandemic. It gives an opportunity to listeners to stand together while staying distanced and that is exactly what this initiative aims to accomplish.

In these unprecedented times, when the world needs every sign of hope, when every act of joy and kindness means more than ever, Dukes India is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Voices United. A song that is not only an anthem to lift our spirits, but a meaningful, creative effort that will restore incomes of 2,00,000 families and keep 3,00,000 children in school. Over the past few months everyone at Dukes has been unwavering in their solidarity with the nation. Each of their employees was contributing a day’s salary to the PM Cares Fund, donating blood or distributing free biscuits to frontline healthcare workers in hospitals and feeding stranded migrants, every act has been an affirmation of their mission, of spreading joy with foods that create joy.

“As we battle economic challenges, their emotional impact and the dark uncertainties of Covid 19, we want music to offer a ray of hope as well as faith in our strength as a nation that stands united cutting across all lines, all differences to fight this.” said Mr. Ravinder Agarwal, Managing Director of Dukes India, known for his philanthropic work.

Charity Partnership with Magic Bus

Speaking on the association, Matthew Spacie, Founder, Magic Bus, said, “We are proud to be associated with UNESCO and Metalloid Productions who have given us the opportunity to be the exclusive charity partner for Voices United. With their invaluable support, we will be well on our journey to rehabilitate 2,00,000 families who have lost their income as a result of the pandemic, and ensure none of their children drop out of school but continue with their formal education, uninterrupted.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lives and livelihoods of people living in poverty. With its on-going relief efforts, Magic Bus has helped more than 4 lakh people with dry ration kits. Going beyond relief, Magic Bus is working on a Crisis Recovery program that will ensure 200,000 families are connected to employment opportunities and government schemes. This in turn, will keep 300,000 children from being pushed into child labor, child trafficking or early marriage.

All proceeds from Voices United will be utilized to restore incomes of 200,000 families, helping at least 300,000 children stay in schools, complete their education, and get better employment opportunities.